Maine: As ordered by the Governor, all falgs at state facilities will fly at half-staff from Tuesday, June 23, 2020, until sunset Thursday, June 25, 2020, in honor of former Speaker of the House and former Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development John Richardson.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!