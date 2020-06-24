Massachusetts: All flags at city facilities in Westfield will fly t half-staff until Friday, June 26, 2020, in honor of longtime City Solicitor Susan C. Philips.

Navajo Nation: As ordered by the Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, all flags across the Navajo Nation will fly at half-staff from Wednesday, June 24, 2020, until sunset Thursday, June 25, 2020, in honor of Navajo Police Department Officer Michael Lee, who died of COVID-19 complications.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

