June 25, 2021 updated

Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, June 25, 2021, in honor of Specialist Joshua Diamond, U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division, of Plymouth, MA.

Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at the State Capitol Complex and government and public facilities across the state will fly at half-staff beginning Friday, June 25, 2021, and ending at sunset on the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of former U.S. Congressman H. L. "Sonny" Callahan.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.