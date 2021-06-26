June 26, 2021 updated

 Skip to main content
Idaho: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, June 26, 2021, in honor of former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles F. "Chuck" McDevitt.

Arkansas: As ordered by the Governor ordered all flags at government and public facilities will fly at half-staff on the evening of June 26, until sunset on the date of his interment (TBD), in tribute to the memory of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple, who was killed in the line of duty on Sat., June 26. 

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

