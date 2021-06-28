June 28, 2021 updated

Missouri: As ordered by the Governor, all Flags at fire stations across the state, the Fire Fighters Memorial, and government/public facilities in St. Louis, will fly at half-staff, from sunrise to sunset on Mon., June 28, in honor of St. Louis firefighter Rodney L. Heard, who died in the line of duty from COVID-19 complications.

California: As ordered by the Governor, all Flags atop State Capitol, will fly at half-staff on the afternoon of Mon., June 28, in honor of Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Anthony Redondo, who died in a line of duty car accident on Sat., June 26.

Pennsylvania: As ordered by the Governor all Commonwealth (State) Flags in Westmoreland County, will fly at half-staff at approx. 6pm EST, Mon., June 28, until sunset on Wed., June 30, the date of his funeral / interment, in honor of Firefighter Richard A. Fry of Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department, who died Thursday, June 24, 2021.

