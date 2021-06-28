 Skip to main content
June 28, 2021

Missouri: As ordered by the Governor, all Flags at fire stations across the state, the Fire Fighters Memorial, and government/public facilities in St. Louis, will fly at half-staff, from sunrise to sunset on Mon., June 28, in honor of St. Louis firefighter Rodney L. Heard, who died in the line of duty from COVID-19 complications. 

