June 29, 2020

Rhode Island: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff from Monday, July 29, 2020, until sunset Wednesday July 1, 2020, in honor of former Newport Mayor Paul Gaines.

Texas: All flags at government and public facilities in Fort Bend County will fly at half-staff in honor of city of Stafford Mayor Leonard Scarcella.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

