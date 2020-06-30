June 29, 2020

Rhode Island: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff from Monday, July 29, 2020, until sunset Wednesday July 1, 2020, in honor of former Newport Mayor Paul Gaines.
Texas: All flags at government and public facilities in Fort Bend County will fly at half-staff in honor of city of Stafford Mayor Leonard Scarcella.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!