California: All flags across Riverside County at government facilities will fly at half-staff from Wednesday, June 3, 2020 until sunset Monday, June 8, 2020, in honor of Riverside County Supervisor Patricia "Corky" Larson.

Alabama: All flags in Moody, Alabama, at public facilities will fly at half-staff from June 3, 2020, until the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Sergeant Stephen Williams of the Moody Police Department who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

