Alaska: AS ordered by the Governor, all state flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday June 3, 2021, in honor of all who were killed in Alaska during World War II (Dutch Harbor Remembrance Day).

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol will fly at half-staff Thursday, June 3, 2021, in honor of Los Angeles County Firefighter Specialist Tory Carlon, who was fatally shot at a fire station.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.