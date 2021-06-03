 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021

Alaska: AS ordered by the Governor, all state flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday June 3, 2021, in honor of all who were killed in Alaska during World War II (Dutch Harbor Remembrance Day).

California: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol will fly at half-staff Thursday, June 3, 2021, in honor of Los Angeles County Firefighter Specialist Tory Carlon, who was fatally shot at a fire station.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News