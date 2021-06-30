June 30, 2021

Arizona: As ordered by the Governor, U.S. and Arizona State Flags at all State facilities will fly at half-staff, from sunrise to sunset on Wed., June 30, in honor and remembrance of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who gave their lives protecting their fellow Arizonans from the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Iowa: As ordered by the Governor, all U.S. and State Flags will fly at half-staff, from sunrise to sunset on Wed., June 30, to honor two fallen U.S. Navy 1st Class Firemen who served on the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked at Pearl Harbor during World War II. Both have returned home after nearly 80 years. The honorees are: Navy Fireman 1st Class William D. Tucker of Bedford, Iowa, whose burial is today, Wed., June 30th and Navy Fireman 1st Class Leo Keninger, who was laid to rest in his hometown of Ackley, Iowa, on Sat., June 26th.