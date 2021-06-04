California: All flags at San Bernardina County facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, June 4, 2021, in honor of San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Sergeant Dominic Vaca who was shot and killed in the line of duty.
Wisconsin: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, June 4, 2021, in honor of Maj. Gen. James G. Blaney, former Adjutant General of Wisconsin.
Alaska: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, June 4, 2021, in honor of former Alaska State Senator Albert Kookesh.
