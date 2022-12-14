June 6, 2019: Richardson is sentenced to three months in prison and two years of probation. He must also forfeit $20,000 he accepted in payments.

Richardson later issues a statement via direct message to a Star correspondent that reads: "I have no knowledge of Sean Miller paying players or attempting to pay them … I was on trial no one else. Again, I apologize to the University of Arizona, (UA) President (Robert C.) Robbins and the kind and great people of Tucson for this. Thank you Tucson and all the Wildcats across the world!"