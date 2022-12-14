 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
June 6, 2019

  • Updated

Former Arizona assistant coach Book Richardson leaves Manhattan federal court in New York after being was sentenced on a bribery conspiracy charge in the college basketball recruiting scandal.

June 6, 2019: Richardson is sentenced to three months in prison and two years of probation. He must also forfeit $20,000 he accepted in payments.

Richardson is asked outside the courthouse if Miller knew whether players were being paid.

"You gotta ask him that," Richardson tells reporters. "He’s not on trial, I was on trial."

Richardson later issues a statement via direct message to a Star correspondent that reads: "I have no knowledge of Sean Miller paying players or attempting to pay them … I was on trial no one else. Again, I apologize to the University of Arizona, (UA) President (Robert C.) Robbins and the kind and great people of Tucson for this. Thank you Tucson and all the Wildcats across the world!"

