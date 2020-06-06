South Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at the State Capitol will fly at half-staff Saturday, June 6, 2020 in honor of First Lieutenant Trevarius Ravon Bowman, South Carolina National Guard who was killed while serving in Afghanistan.

North Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags will fly at half-staff Saturday, June 6, 2020, in honor of George Floyd, a North Carolina native killed in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Utah: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, June 6, 2020, in honor of Officer Nate Lyday of the Ogden Police Department, who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

