The Arizona Daily Star offers a look back at some front pages that appeared in July throughout the newspaper’s history. Some had big national or international news on the cover. Some showcased important local news. A few put the now more interesting news, especially local news, below the fold. We’ve marked the stories we are highlighting. Take a look back.
The Star began publishing in 1877. Most of the Star’s editions are available beginning in 1879 on Newspapers.com. Go to tucson.com/archives to learn about subscribing to the collection of more than 2 million pages.