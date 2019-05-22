AGO

Anyone with a love of music knows that the tunes of the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s was, well, pretty darn great. Songs like “Sherry,” “Layla,” and, oh yeah, “Purple People Eater,” kept a generation of bobby sockers and war protestors going. We aren’t sure what tunes will be played at The Gaslight Music Hall’s “Golden Oldies — A Rock and Roll Revue,” but we’re willing to bet this: They will be danceable and a whole lotta folks will be singing along. It’s 6 p.m., and repeats at the same time Thursdays through Aug. 1. Tickets are $23.95. The Gaslight Music Hall is at 13005 N. Oracle Roadgaslightmusichall.com, 529-1000.