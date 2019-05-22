Every year, Davis Dominguez Gallery closes the season out with its “Small Things Considered” exhibit, and every year we are astounded at the work artists turn out. Paintings, prints and photos must be no larger than 12-by-12 inches; sculpture can be no higher than 18 inches. Eighty artists participated, each contributing one piece. It’s free to browse. The gallery, open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturdays, is at 154 E. Sixth Street. The show continues through June 22. Davisdominguez.com, 629-9759.