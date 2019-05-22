If you are a geek and proud of it (and well you should be) you’re going to find like-minded folks at the Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz from 8-10 p.m. Really, this is a national movement — you’ll find Geeks Who Drink all over the country. The quizzes could be about “Game of Thrones,” or you could struggle with questions like “Elton John’s tiny dancer was a blue jean baby and an LA lady. What was her job for the band?” These geeks have a fine sense of humor. It’s at the Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. It’s free. facebook.com/GeeksTucson.