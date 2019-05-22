Sound engineer Darrin Wood, with Event Horizon Productions, works on getting the microphones set up for the drum kit for the band Things That Aren’t Words on the main stage at 2nd Saturdays Downtown in 2016.

Get ready to party at 2nd Saturdays Downtown. There is music, food, art, loads of people and lots of good cheer. Check the website for a schedule of events and a map. Street vendors are out from 5-9 p.m., performances are 6-10 p.m. www.2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com, 203-9835.

Speaking of second Saturdays, the Children’s Museum downtown hosts “Art After Dark” on the second Saturday of the month. It’s a chance to celebrate art with your kids and special guest artists from the community who lead hands-on activities. It’s from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave., and admission is free. childrensmuseumtucson.org/tucson, 792-9985.