Get ready to party at 2nd Saturdays Downtown. There is music, food, art, loads of people and lots of good cheer. Check the website for a schedule of events and a map. Street vendors are out from 5-9 p.m., performances are 6-10 p.m. www.2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com, 203-9835.
Speaking of second Saturdays, the Children’s Museum downtown hosts “Art After Dark” on the second Saturday of the month. It’s a chance to celebrate art with your kids and special guest artists from the community who lead hands-on activities. It’s from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave., and admission is free. childrensmuseumtucson.org/tucson, 792-9985.