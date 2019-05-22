This one promises to be a stunner: The Saint Andrew’s Bach Society’s “Bach Without Borders” brings classical guitarist Bin Hu and his wife, Jing Xia, a master Chinese Guzheng player to Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2332 E. Adams, for a 2 p.m. concert. They will play separately, as well as together. The program includes selections from Stephen Goss’ Cantigas de Santiago, and Bach’s Chaconne, from Partita BWV 1004. The latter has been arranged by the two musicians. Tickets are $15. Standrewsbach.org, 808-2122.