Mariachi singer Christian Nodal brings his Ahora Tour to the Tucson Music Hall at 9 p.m. Nodal’s 2017 single, “Adiós Amor,” brought him some much-deserved attention. It topped out at No. 4 on the Hot Latin Songs chart and won him a 2018 Billboard Latin Music Award for regional Mexican song of the year. The Music Hall is at 260 S Church Ave. in the Tucson Convention Center. Tickets are $43-$138 through ticketmaster.com or 1-800-745-3000. If you are willing to chance it, you can buy tickets two hours before the performance at the TCC Ticket Office. You avoid the hefty Ticketmaster handling fee that way.
There’s something about crawly reptiles that kids find thrilling and icky. Tucson Reptile Museum is bringing some live turtles and other critters to Bookmans’ Northwest Entertainment Exchange, 3733 W. Ina Road, from 10 to 11 a.m. Kids can eat some free pizza, create a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle craft and see some creepy creatures up close and in person. bookmans.com.