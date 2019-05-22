Those gorgeous blossoms are topping off the saguaros. It’s fruit harvest time. Check out the 7 a.m.-noon Saguaro Fruit Harvest class at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. Participants will use a harvesting pole fashioned together from the ribs of a saguaro — that’s the traditional O’odham way — and gather the fruit and learn how to make that deliciously sweet syrup from them. This class will include a native foods lunch. It’s $65 for museum members; $72 for non-members. Desertmuseum.org, 883-2702.