The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures opens “Borrowed Time/Borrowed Books,” six miniature libraries by Baltimore-based artist Jill Orlov. She was inspired by the libraries in such classic flicks as “Wings of Desire,” “The Breakfast Club” and “Fahrenheit 451.” While at the exhibit, wander through the rest of this fascinating and wonder-filled museum. It’s at 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive and open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $10.50, with discounts available. theminitimemachine.org, 881-0606.