Father’s Day is June 16, so give him an early present and take him to the Tucson 23 Mexican Food Festival at 6 p.m. at the J.W. Marriott Starr Pass resort, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd. It’s a celebration of the abundance of great Mexican food found in a 23-mile area that includes South Tucson, downtown and lower midtown. Go hungry. Tickets are $65, and that’ll get you tastings from more than 30 local Mexican restaurants, distilleries and breweries. A limited number of $10 tickets are available at the door for children 11-17 when they are accompanied by an adult who has pre-purchased a full-price ticket. Kids 10 and under are free. saaca.org/tucson23.html, 797-3959.
Sublime with Rome is slated to play at AVA at 8 p.m. The group is made up of one-time members of Sublime, Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh, and guitarist Rome Ramirez. Lots of Sublime music is in store. Tickets are $33.50 to $78.50. It’s at AVA at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road. casinodelsol.com, 838-6700.