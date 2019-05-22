The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show aims to make you laugh and do a bit of sleuthing. The actors, including the “killer,” pose as guests, and chances are you may get accused of doing the dirty deed. And there is a prize for the best correct answer to whodunit. Dinner is included. The action starts at 6 p.m. at Hotel Tucson City Center, 475 N. Granada Ave. Tickets are $59.95 and that includes dinner. thedinnerdetective.com/tucson, 1-866-496-0535.
Ohhh, the kids are gonna love this: It’s the Reid Park Zoo’s celebration of mud day. Mud pits will be set up, and you get to dig in. There will even be guides to help make the fun educational. It’s going to be messy. That’s a good thing. It’s happening 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. Admission to the zoo is $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids 2-14. The mud is included. Reidparkzoo.org, 791-3204.