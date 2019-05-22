The first step to cooking is knowing how to use a knife. Really, there’s a trick to it. The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave., is having a “Knife Skills Hands-On Cooking” class from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. They’ll help you sharpen your basic knife skills, then serve you a Mexican-style lunch. Plus, you’ll get ingredients to take home to cook for another meal. It’s $55. thegardenkitchen.org, 621-0476.
Kids Fest is back, and there’s plenty of fun in store: the mobile Ninja Warrior obstacle course, dinosaurs, and even a Slime Zone where kids get to create their own slime creations. It’s 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. today and June 23. The event is at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. Admittance is $15 if you purchase tickets in person at the TCC Box Office; otherwise, you’ll have to go through Ticketmaster and pay a hefty handling fee. tucsonkidsfest.com.