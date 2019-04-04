KIDS STUFF
Kids Night Out: The Missing Link — Color Me Mine: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pizza, painting and fun for kids ages 6 and up. This is a drop off kids event. So, parents, go out to dinner and have fun. Advance registration is required. Walk-ins cannot be guaranteed.6-8 p.m. April 12. $30 plus tax includes pizza and pottery. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Junior Ranger Day — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Play, create, learn, and protect while enjoying the park with family. Games, refreshments, crafts and prizes available. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 13. Free. 377-5060. nps.gov.
Rally for Science 2019 — George DeMeester Performance Center, Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way. Interactive science outreach and education event featuring guest speakers immersive science demonstrations, and interactive science booths. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 13. Free. 1-951-836-1424. marchforsciencesaz.org.
Block Kids Competition with Lego-style Building Blocks — Christ Presbyterian Church Gymnasium, 6565 E. Broadway. Judging will be based on creativity, use of blocks and an oral interview with the judges. Prizes will be awarded for each grade level. Registration times are 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Space is limited to the first 100 participants so pre-register at nawictucson.org. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. April 13. Free. 884-9500, Ext. 1141. nawictucson.org.