Theh UA’s five fall recruits actually mean Arizona is one over the 13-player scholarship limit for 2019-20 as of now. The number counts Gettings, who will practice this spring with the Wildcats but won’t play until next season.
Of course, the Wildcats and all high-major teams often have early spring departures to other schools or pro basketball. Miller, as a result, may easily have room by the time April rolls around.
“Certainly, we are trying to run our program as best as we can with the info that we have,” Miller said. “Every spring brings change and we want to be prepared for that change, and really that’s what we’ll spend the next four or five months doing.”
Miller said it is possible he might even look to add a sixth player in the spring depending on how the UA’s roster situation plays out. For now, however, Miller said he’s focusing on recruiting 2020 players and “really getting ahead at an earlier period of time than we were able to last year.”