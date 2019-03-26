Already a two-time Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year, Arizona signee Nico Mannion was one of three finalists for the National Gatorade Player of the Year award earlier this month.
But the award eventually went to Memphis-bound big man James Wiseman and … the same thing happened Tuesday.
Mannion, Wiseman and six other finalists lined up for the Morgan Wooten Player of the Year award during a McDonald’s All-American Game press conference on Tuesday … and Wiseman won again.
“He deserves all the accolades he gets,” Mannion said. “He works hard and he does some special things on the court.”
But just being a finalist spoke highly of Mannion both on and off the court because both awards consider off-court achievement and character as part of their calculations.
Wiseman has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and Second Harvest Food Bank, while Mannion has participated in youth basketball clinics and Out of Darkness walks that benefit mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
Stanford-bound Haley Jones of San Jose’s Archbishop Mitty won the girls’ Wooten Award.