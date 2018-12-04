Justin Argraves, TUSD - Tucson High Magnet School

Justin Argraves has served for the last eight years as the head football coach and physical education teacher for Tucson High Magnet School. He was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona and is a product of Santa Rita High School. He obtained his Bachelors Degree in Secondary Education from the University of Arizona along with his Masters Degree in Educational Administration from Grand Canyon University. Justin is married to Lindsey Argraves and they have one daughter, Blakely Faith. They are currently expecting their second child, due in June of 2019.