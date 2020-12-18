Justin Boggess

Justin works with FranklinCovey, a global training/ consulting firm, helping organizations create positive cultures where people feel like they are winning and get results. A graduate of Metropolitan State University of Denver he initially worked in technology staffing with TEKsystems, recruiting over 300 IT professionals for Tucson businesses. Talent management roles led him to Global Knowledge, Cognixia and to FranklinCovey. Justin founded Tucson Learning & Development Professionals MeetUp, where currently 50 Tucson leaders, passionate about professional development, share and expand their thought leadership. He has supported The University of Arizona Sales Club, Habitat for Humanity, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Tour de Tucson, Ronald McDonald House, Food for the Hungry, Pat Tillman Foundation and others. Justin is passionate about hockey and a raving fan of the Tucson Roadrunners. He and his wife Stephanie are avid hikers and pleased to bring up their 1-year old daughter in the Old Pueblo.
