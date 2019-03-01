Justin Coleman gives teammate Ryan Luther a playful, congratulatory shove during a win over Cal Poly, Nov. 11, 2018. Coleman (Samford) and Luther (Pittsburgh) both transferred to UA as graduates.

The UA’s two grad transfers have just two regular-season games left as collegians, giving both reason to have a sense of urgency.

Luther has taken 40 3-point shots over his past six games, being nudged a bit from his unselfish ways when Miller told him he simply had to start taking all his open 3-pointers or he would be hurting the team.

Also a sometimes reluctant scorer, Coleman has scored 24 points in his past two games and made 5 of 12 3-pointers. He missed a difficult 16-footer in the final seconds at OSU Thursday, but left barely enough time for Doutrive to put it back in for the game winner.