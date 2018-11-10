Last season: Led the Southern Conference in assists (210) while averaging 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game for Samford.
This season: Heart-and-soul guy — the starting point guard and team co-captain. Has had 11 assists and seven turnovers collectively in UA’s two exhibition games and the regular-season opener.
Miller said it: “Justin is a tremendous person, off the court, in the locker room, on a daily basis. I haven’t been around too many people that I’ve coached that are the same every day like him. He brings a smile to everybody, he’s just a great, great kid.”