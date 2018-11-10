Arizona guard Justin Coleman (12) breaks down Houston Baptist guard Jalon Gates (22) driving into the paint in the first half of their NCAA basketball game at McKale Center, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

Last season: Led the Southern Conference in assists (210) while averaging 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game for Samford.

This season: Heart-and-soul guy — the starting point guard and team co-captain. Has had 11 assists and seven turnovers collectively in UA’s two exhibition games and the regular-season opener.

Miller said it: “Justin is a tremendous person, off the court, in the locker room, on a daily basis. I haven’t been around too many people that I’ve coached that are the same every day like him. He brings a smile to everybody, he’s just a great, great kid.”