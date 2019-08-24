Arizona consensus All-American running back Ka’Deem Carey is back in Tucson this weekend to make an appearance at the opening of his mother Tisha’s “Mama Carey’s Kitchen” at North Park Avenue and East Sixth Street. Carey took advantage of a bye in the schedule of the Calgary Stampeders to be at the event; he signed autographs Saturday. After breaking into Calgary’s starting lineup last month, gaining 204 yards, Carey suffered a leg injury on July 25 and has missed the Stampeders’ last three games.