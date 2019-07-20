After virtually no game action for a year, Arizona’s 2012 All-American running back Ka’Deem Carey is back in a starting lineup. Carey, from Canyon del Oro High School, rushed 12 times for 65 yards Thursday for the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders and has gained 133 yards in Calgary’s last three games. He opened the year on the practice squad. Carey also blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. Married and the father of three young children, Carey, 26, has also become something of a dual threat; he has caught seven passes for 66 yards in the last two weeks.