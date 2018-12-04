All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Tuesday
Master Gardener Presentation: Adjusting to Desert Gardening — El Rio Library, 1390 W. Speedway. Aimed at newcomers to the area and winter visitors, but gardeners of all experience levels are welcome. 4-5:30 p.m. Dec. 11. 594-5245.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. Living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 12-15. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. The Pima County Master Gardeners are having free guides tours. 9-10 a.m. Dec. 12 and 15. 626-5161.
Kadomatsu Demonstration — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Learn how to make Kadomatsu which is arrangements of bamboo and pine boughs to welcome ancestral spirits and to assure themselves of prosperity in the New Year. 1-2 p.m. Dec. 12. 303-3945.
Thursday
Birding — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Explore birds on Tucson's west side. 8-11 a.m. Dec. 13. 955-5200.
Rainwater Harvesting Class-Tucson Water Rebate — Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd. Includes an introduction to rainwater harvesting, a brief tour of the water harvesting features on our site and information about the Tucson Water Rainwater Harvesting Incentives Rebate Program. Register online at watershedmg.org/event/tucson. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 13; 9 a.m.-noon. Dec. 15. 396-3266.
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Dec. 13. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 14. 743-5273.
Master Gardener: Arid Land Plants — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. learn the best drought-tolerant plants for the region aside from cactus and succulents. Adults and teen only. 1:30-3 p.m. Dec. 14. 594-5580.
Saturday
Mission Garden's Medicinal Herbs — Mission Garden. An expert from the Tucson Herbalist Collective is on hand to discuss the traditional uses of the native Southwestern herbs growing in Mission Garden's Moore Medicinal Garden. 9-11 a.m. Dec. 15. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. A Master Gardener show the tricks to growing cactus and succulents. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 15. 594-5420.