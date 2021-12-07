Kait Shinaberry, Banner - University Medical Center Tucson
Kait Shinaberry is a solution oriented people leader. After receiving her bachelor’s degree in international relations from Rhodes College, she spent two years teaching fourth and fifth grade with Teach for America in Baltimore City. While there she received her Master’s in teaching from John’s Hopkins University. Interested in addressing the systemic inequalities that impacted her students, she moved to Tucson, AZ, where she studied political capacity and public health, achieving her MA in Government and Public Policy and her Doctorate in Public Health.
During her time in Tucson, she has developed and implemented pro-social interventions for early adolescents, coached cross country at a local high school and grown her career at Banner University Medicine. Currently Kait is the Senior Human Resource Business Partner for the Tucson market, leading their staffing, development, and culture work. Over the past year, her focus has been on ensuring the hospitals were well staffed and that Banner team members were supported socially, emotionally, and physically through the pandemic. Kait is committed to building Tucson’s workforce, collaborating with local organizations to develop and retain talent within our community. While not at work, Kait is a wife, mother to two young children, an avid runner, and a volunteer at TRAK ranch.