Position: Defensive tackle
Height: 6 feet 5 inches
Weight: 275 pounds
Hometown (high school): Dallas (Skyline)
When he committed: June 24
How he fits: Arizona was one of two Power 5 conference schools to offer Bradford a scholarship. He picked the Wildcats over Baylor, Navy, Nevada, Grambling State, Alcorn State and Prairie View A&M. Why the Wildcats as opposed to Baylor, his home-state team? Think playing time. The three-star interior defensive lineman could step in immediately and play significant snaps in 2019. Arizona will lose starter Dereck Boles to graduation and could potentially be without PJ Johnson for the 2019 season, which would be a huge loss. That would leave Kurtis Brown, Mykee Irving, Finton Connolly, Sione Taufahema and Nahe Sulunga at defensive tackle. Only Connolly has experience. Bradford could step in right away and contribute to a defense that gave up 159.7 rushing yards per game.
He said it: “(Kevin Sumlin) wants me to go to Arizona really badly,” Bradford told 247Sports in June. “My daddy figured out that he was the old coach at Texas A&M. Coach Sumlin knows my head coach at Skyline and he understands just how good the players that come out of my high school are. He wants to make you into a better player. Coach Sumlin is a real respected man in my community.”