Kate Lawson, Pima County Attorney’s Office

Kate Lawson specializes in the intersection of behavioral health and criminal justice system reform and is director for the Drug Treatment Alternative to Prison (DTAP) program, with the Pima County Attorney’s Office. Since 2008, Kate has been a co-facilitator for the award-winning Southern Arizona Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), which provides law enforcement and other first responders with tools and techniques on interacting with individuals in crisis and/or with a behavioral health concern. She sits on the MacArthur Safety and Justice Challenge, Pay-for-Success, and Behavioral Health Treatment Court Collaboration (BHTCC) coalitions.