Katherine Campbell, El Rio Community Health
Katherine Campbell graduated from the University of Arizona in 2011 where she began working as a behavioral health case manager for a local nonprofit mental health agency. This is where and what sparked her decision to further her education in Counseling to help the community even further. Katherine completed her Master’s degree in 2016 from the University of Akron, where she returned to Tucson as a Therapist with the Assertive Community Treatment Team, and later on as the Interim Team Lead. After gaining her independent licensure, her Supervisory credential, and now substance use license, she transitioned to El Rio Health to continue helping the underserved population of Tucson with their mental health and substance abuse needs. Katherine currently facilitates individual and group therapy sessions with the use of support, humor, and client-centered approaches. As a professional counselor, trauma specialist, and nationally certified counselor, she is a solid clinician in the field who publishes on topics surrounding self-care, creativity, and multicultural counseling. Katherine is the recipient of the National Service Corps Award to assist the underserved population and was the recipient of Chi Sigma Iota International Honor Society awards and named an officer within the local chapter.