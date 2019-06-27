Partial filmography for Katherine Hepburn (1907-2003)
- A Bill of Divorcement, 1932
- Christopher Strong, 1933
- Morning Glory, 1933
- Little Women, 1933
- Spitfire, 1934
- The Little Minister, 1934
- Break of Hearts, 1935
- Alice Adams, 1935
- Sylvia Scarlet, 1935
- Mary of Scotland, 1936
- A Woman Rebels, 1936
- Quality Street, 1937
- Stage Door, 1937
- Bringing Up Baby, 1938
- Holiday, 1938
- The Philadelphia Story, 1940
- Woman of the Year, 1942
- Keeper of the Flame, 1942
- Stage Door Canteen, 1943
- Dragon Seed, 1944
- Without Love, 1945
- Undercurrent, 1946
- The Sea of Grass, 1947
- Song of Love, 1947
- State of the Union, 1948
- Adam's Rib, 1949
- The African Queen, 1951
- Pat and Mike, 1952
- Summertime, 1955
- The Iron Petticoat, 1956
- The Rainmaker, 1956
- Desk Set, 1957
- Suddenly, Last Summer, 1959
- Long Day's Journey Into Night, 1962
- Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, 1967
- The Lion in Winter, 1968
- The Madwoman of Chaillot, 1969
- The Trojan Women, 1971
- A Delicate Balance, 1973
- Rooster Cogburn, 1975
- Olly, Olly, Oxen Free, 1978
- On Golden Pond, 1981
- Grace Quigley, 1984
- Love Affair, 1994