Partial filmography for Katherine Hepburn (1907-2003)

  • A Bill of Divorcement, 1932
  • Christopher Strong, 1933
  • Morning Glory, 1933
  • Little Women, 1933
  • Spitfire, 1934
  • The Little Minister, 1934
  • Break of Hearts, 1935
  • Alice Adams, 1935
  • Sylvia Scarlet, 1935
  • Mary of Scotland, 1936
  • A Woman Rebels, 1936
  • Quality Street, 1937
  • Stage Door, 1937
  • Bringing Up Baby, 1938
  • Holiday, 1938
  • The Philadelphia Story, 1940
  • Woman of the Year, 1942
  • Keeper of the Flame, 1942
  • Stage Door Canteen, 1943
  • Dragon Seed, 1944
  • Without Love, 1945
  • Undercurrent, 1946
  • The Sea of Grass, 1947
  • Song of Love, 1947
  • State of the Union, 1948
  • Adam's Rib, 1949
  • The African Queen, 1951
  • Pat and Mike, 1952
  • Summertime, 1955
  • The Iron Petticoat, 1956
  • The Rainmaker, 1956
  • Desk Set, 1957
  • Suddenly, Last Summer, 1959
  • Long Day's Journey Into Night, 1962
  • Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, 1967
  • The Lion in Winter, 1968
  • The Madwoman of Chaillot, 1969
  • The Trojan Women, 1971
  • A Delicate Balance, 1973
  • Rooster Cogburn, 1975
  • Olly, Olly, Oxen Free, 1978
  • On Golden Pond, 1981
  • Grace Quigley, 1984
  • Love Affair, 1994