Name: Katie Maher

Job Title: Care Coordination Manager

Organization: El Rio Health

Education: Master of Healthcare Innovation, BSN, CEN

Professional Affiliations: ACMA, ENA, TYP

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I have been a nurse for 18 years, starting my career in the emergency department. I worked in various roles in the emergency department including, bedside, management, education and pre-hospital. After receiving my Master of Healthcare Innovation at Arizona State University, I realized that my passion was in population health and improving health outcomes for the community I serve. This brought me to El Rio Health and my current position as a Care Coordination Manager.

I believe in providing inclusive and equitable health care to all. Focusing on the Quintuple Aim guides me in my practice daily. Being innovative and creating best practices for my organization brings joy every day.

