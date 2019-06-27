Partial filmography for Kay Francis (1905-1968)
- The Cocoanuts, 1929
- Dangerous Curves, 1929
- Illusion, 1929
- The Marriage Playground, 1929
- Behind the Make-Up, 1930
- Street of Chance, 1930
- Paramount on Parade, 1930
- A Notorious Affair, 1930
- For the Defense, 1930
- Raffles, 1930
- Let's Go Native, 1930
- The Virtuous Sin, 1930
- Passion Flower, 1930
- Scandal Sheet, 1931
- Ladies' Man, 1931
- The Vice Squad, 1931
- Transgression, 1931
- Guilty Hands, 1931
- 24 Hours, 1931
- Girls About Town, 1931
- The False Madonna, 1931
- Strangers in Love, 1932
- Man Wanted, 1932
- Street of Women, 1932
- Jewel Robbery, 1932
- One Way Passage, 1932
- Trouble in Paradise, 1932
- Cynara, 1932
- The Keyhole, 1933
- Storm at Daybreak, 1933
- Mary Stevens, M.D., 1933
- I Loved a Woman, 1933
- The House on 56th Street, 1933
- Mandalay, 1934
- Wonder Bar, 1934
- Dr. Monica, 1934
- British Agent, 1934
- Lying on Velvet, 1935
- Stranded, 1935
- The Goose and the Gander, 1935
- I Found Stella Parish, 1935
- The White Angel, 1936
- Give Me Your Heart, 1936
- Stolen Holiday, 1937
- Another Dawn, 1937
- Confession, 1937
- First Lady, 1937
- Women Are Like That, 1938
- My Bill, 1938
- Secrets of an Actress, 1938
- Comet Over Broadway, 1938
- King of the Underworld, 1939
- Women in the Wind, 1939
- In Name Only, 1939
- It's a Date, 1940
- When the Daltons Rode, 1040
- Little Men, 1940
- Play Girl, 1941
- The Man Who Lost Himself, 1941
- Charley's Aunt, 1941
- The Feminine Touch, 1941
- Always in My Heart, 1942
- Between Us Girls, 1942
- Four Hills in a Jeep, 1944
- Divorce, 1945
- Allotment Wives, 1945
- Wife Wanted, 1946