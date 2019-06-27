Partial filmography for Kay Francis (1905-1968)

  • The Cocoanuts, 1929
  • Dangerous Curves, 1929
  • Illusion, 1929
  • The Marriage Playground, 1929
  • Behind the Make-Up, 1930
  • Street of Chance, 1930
  • Paramount on Parade, 1930
  • A Notorious Affair, 1930
  • For the Defense, 1930
  • Raffles, 1930
  • Let's Go Native, 1930
  • The Virtuous Sin, 1930
  • Passion Flower, 1930
  • Scandal Sheet, 1931
  • Ladies' Man, 1931
  • The Vice Squad, 1931
  • Transgression, 1931
  • Guilty Hands, 1931
  • 24 Hours, 1931
  • Girls About Town, 1931
  • The False Madonna, 1931
  • Strangers in Love, 1932
  • Man Wanted, 1932
  • Street of Women, 1932
  • Jewel Robbery, 1932
  • One Way Passage, 1932
  • Trouble in Paradise, 1932
  • Cynara, 1932
  • The Keyhole, 1933
  • Storm at Daybreak, 1933
  • Mary Stevens, M.D., 1933
  • I Loved a Woman, 1933
  • The House on 56th Street, 1933
  • Mandalay, 1934
  • Wonder Bar, 1934
  • Dr. Monica, 1934
  • British Agent, 1934
  • Lying on Velvet, 1935
  • Stranded, 1935
  • The Goose and the Gander, 1935
  • I Found Stella Parish, 1935
  • The White Angel, 1936
  • Give Me Your Heart, 1936
  • Stolen Holiday, 1937
  • Another Dawn, 1937
  • Confession, 1937
  • First Lady, 1937
  • Women Are Like That, 1938
  • My Bill, 1938
  • Secrets of an Actress, 1938
  • Comet Over Broadway, 1938
  • King of the Underworld, 1939
  • Women in the Wind, 1939
  • In Name Only, 1939
  • It's a Date, 1940
  • When the Daltons Rode, 1040
  • Little Men, 1940
  • Play Girl, 1941
  • The Man Who Lost Himself, 1941
  • Charley's Aunt, 1941
  • The Feminine Touch, 1941
  • Always in My Heart, 1942
  • Between Us Girls, 1942
  • Four Hills in a Jeep, 1944
  • Divorce, 1945
  • Allotment Wives, 1945
  • Wife Wanted, 1946