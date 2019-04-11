The NBA playoffs begin Saturday and a pair of Wildcats will make their postseason debut.
For the fifth straight season, the Golden State Warriors — coached by UA legend Steve Kerr — begin the playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference and will play the Los Angeles Clippers. Here's a look at the Western Conference playoff picture:
- (1) Golden State Warriors vs. (8) LA Clippers
- (4) Houston Rockets vs. (5) Utah Jazz
- (3) Portland Trail Blazers vs. (6) Oklahoma City Thunder
- (2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) San Antonio Spurs
The Eastern Conference will experience life without LeBron James for the first time since he entered the NBA. Milwaukee took the top seed, led by potential league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Here's the Eastern Conference playoff breakdown:
- (1) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (8) Detroit Pistons
- (4) Boston Celtics vs. (5) Indiana Pacers
- (3) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (6) Brooklyn Nets
- (2) Toronto Raptors vs. (7) Orlando Magic
Four Arizona Wildcats are competing for a ring, find out who they are. All tipoff times are mountain standard time.