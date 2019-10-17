Tonight look toward the southwest starting at 6:00 pm. The early twilight will be bright, but ever brilliant Venus should be visible 7 degrees above the horizon. To the left (south) of Venus 8 degrees and slightly higher above the horizon is fleeting Mercury.
Mercury is bright but will be challenging in the twilight. Venus and Mercury brighten as twilight deepens, but they are closer to the horizon.
Try to follow Venus and Mercury after sunset for the next two weeks. If they are hard to find, do your best to get an unobstructed horizon and have a pair of binoculars handy.
They will be moving closer together, and Mercury will be at its greatest eastern elongation (distance) of 24.6 degrees from the Sun on Sunday night. I call Mercury fleeting as it never sticks around for long and never gets far from the Sun. It is the closest planet to the Sun and moves completely around the Sun every 88 days compared to the Earth’s year of 365.25 days. This results in Mercury never being more than 28 degrees from the Sun.
While Mercury is bright, it can be challenging to find. The best times for viewing Mercury are around its greatest eastern elongation when it is visible above the western horizon in the twilight evening sky or around its greatest western elongation when it is visible above the eastern horizon in the pre-dawn sky.