I was a sixth-grader at Whitmore Elementary School when I met a tall brunette named Lisa Pryslopski. She shared my love of Stevie Nicks, God and horses. Although neither of us had enough dough to own a horse, we found a local barn where we would muck stalls in exchange for taking the farmer’s horses out for rides every day. The farmer had a grandson, Ken Bedient, who Lisa would eventually marry. Chuck and I have shared marriages, births and even deaths alongside the Bedient family, who have built the Tucson-based Advantage Air Mechanical.
The local company provides air conditioning technical services to homes and businesses. With hard work and tenacity, the family-owned Advantage, run by Ken and his son Kevin, have been keeping Tucsonans cool for over two decades. Almost 30 years later, Lisa and I share stories about galloping in the wash through the cottonwoods while sitting in the stands at Arizona football games.