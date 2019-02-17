After 18 seasons of playing in an arena named for a beer, Colorado’s 40-year-old arena was changed from Coors Events Center to simply CU Events Center as the school tries to find a new donor to help pay for upgraded facilities.
The Coors Foundation gave CU a $5 million gift in 1990 , when the arena was named Coors Events Center, but the CU-Coors Foundation partnership had long expired. The name, which some fans shortened to simply “The Keg,” remained until last July
“The Coors family has been an incredible partner with us for a number of years, but as we look to upgrade that facility and upgrade some of the things that we're doing, we need somebody that wants to get invested in helping us do that," Colorado AD Rick George told Buffzone.com. ""At some point we'll take the name off because we think it would make it easier for us to sell something that doesn't have a name on it."