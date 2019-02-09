Tucson’s PGA Champions Tour event, the March 1-3 Cologuard Classic, will stage a press conference Monday at Omni Tucson National starring Jerry Kelly and Hall of Fame baseball pitcher John Smoltz, who will be part of the tournament’s regular field this year. The Conquistadores are expected to announce Monday whether former Arizona All-Americans Robert Gamez and David Berganio, both 50 and now eligible for the Champions Tour, will be part of the field. It is expected that defending champion Steve Stricker will return to Tucson this year; Stricker is scheduled to play in the Champions Tour’s Chubb Classic this week in Naples, Florida.