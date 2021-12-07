Kelly Wiebelhaus, Pima Medical Institute
Kelly Wiebelhaus is the Nursing Program Director for the Associate Degree Pre-licensure Registered Nursing Program at Pima Medical Institute. Kelly is a Graduate from Grand Canyon University with her Bachelors of Science in Nursing and her Masters of Science in Nursing Education. She has served students at PMI for six and a half years; her mission is academic success through student and faculty support. The last 15 months were a challenging time in nursing education. Along with her team, they were able to keep all students enrolled and progressing in the program.
Her nine-year-old son is a cancer survivor. He fought Leukemia and received a Bone Marrow Transplant in 2019; Kelly was his donor. After spending days every week for months in the Pediatric Cancer treatment clinic it became apparent there was a dire need for upgrades within the clinic. Kelly and her Husband played a key role in the movement to upgrade the outdated clinic at Banner, which serves children from all over southern Arizona. She also sits as a parent advisory for Candlelighters of Southern Arizona. When Kelly is not working, she is spending time with her Husband and five children.