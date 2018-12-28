40. Kelsey Jenkins Dec 28, 2018 Updated 8 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Kelsey Jenkins takes a swing at the ball during batting practice at Sabino High School in 2014. Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star In her senior softball season at Wisconsin, the Sabino High School grad won the Big Ten Conference batting championship, hitting .420, was an All-Big Ten first-team selection and set a school record with 180 career runs scored. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save promotion Successful Email Marketing The Arizona Daily Star can design a highly targeted email marketing campaign that deliver results! Fast, efficient and cost-effective. promotion 29th Diversity Career Fair -- Jan 23, 2019 - Desert Diamond Casino Find the Right Job at the Right Time promotion Successful Email Marketing The Arizona Daily Star can design a highly targeted email marketing campaign that deliver results! Fast, efficient and cost-effective. promotion 29th Diversity Career Fair -- Jan 23, 2019 - Desert Diamond Casino Find the Right Job at the Right Time