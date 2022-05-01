Kelsey Jones

My biggest inspiration for going into nursing was and always will be the best nurse I’ve ever known, my mom. She taught me from a very young age the passion and dedication needed to be good nurse with her countless work stories. I always make an effort to make her and my dad – and myself – proud with every patient encounter.

The field of Oncology seemed to choose me five years ago while working on a post-surgical/ telemetry unit after my mother-in-law lost her battle with pancreatic cancer. I always wish I could have been more knowledgeable and a better advocate for her and my amazing husband during her fight. Nursing can be a field of endless heartbreak at times, but I see my mother-in-law in many of my patients and it helps me to keep fighting for her and it drives me to be a better advocate for all my patients.